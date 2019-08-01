Malta is set to debut its very first wine trail, highlighting wines that are made from grapes cultivated from across the island.

The trail was launched at the end of a two-year campaign promoting Denominazzjoni ta’ l-Oriġini Kontrollata (DOK) and Indikazzjoni Ġeografika Tipika (IĠT) wines.

DOK Malta and DOK Gozo wines are made from grapes cultivated in Malta and Gozo respectively, while IĠT wines are produced from grapes all across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Clint Camilleri said that although perceptions of the quality of local wine had improved in the 10 years that the DOK and IĠT certifications had been introduced, there was still a need for more public education about local wines.

Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri launching Malta's first wine trail

The trail, Mr Camilleri said, grouped together all the DOK and IĠT vintners on the Maltese islands.

“A lot of work and dedication goes into reaching this quality of wine production,” Mr Camilleri said.

“From the farmers who tend to grape harvest year round, to the vintners who make sure the harvest reaches a certain quality before cultivation, as well as the authorities who ensure that the process is thorough enough to be certified.”

Around two million bottles of DOK and IĠT wine are produced in Malta every year, with the top varieties being Girgentina, Chardonnay, Ġellewża and Merlot.



There are around 800 people cultivating grapes in Malta, with around 430 hectares dedicated to IĠT and DOK wine production.

To launch the start of the wine trail, the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, in collaboration with the Quality Wine Producers of DOK and IĠT wines, will be holding a Vintner’s Open Weekend, between September 21 and September 22, where the seven wineries on the trail will be open to the public for viewing.

The wine trail, in Malta and Gozo, features Delicata, Marsovin Winery, Maria Rosa Wine Estate, Meridiana Wine Estate, Montekristo Winery, Ta’ Betta Wine Estate and Ta’ Mena Experience.