Ann Agius Ferrante, the first woman to be elected to Parliament by the Nationalist Party, turned 95 last Thursday.

Ann Agius Ferrante cutting her birthday cake.

The daughter of a former attorney general, Sir Philip Pullicino, Agius Ferrante is a resident at Casa Arkati in Mosta, CareMalta’s first private home which opened its doors in 1993.

She was elected on the PN ticket in 1980 in a casual election, following the death of former prime minister Ġorġ Borg Olivier.

Agius Ferrante has two children, Susan Zammit Tabona and Timothy.