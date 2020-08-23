Ann Agius Ferrante, the first woman to be elected to Parliament by the Nationalist Party, turned 95 last Thursday.
Ann Agius Ferrante cutting her birthday cake.
The daughter of a former attorney general, Sir Philip Pullicino, Agius Ferrante is a resident at Casa Arkati in Mosta, CareMalta’s first private home which opened its doors in 1993.
She was elected on the PN ticket in 1980 in a casual election, following the death of former prime minister Ġorġ Borg Olivier.
Agius Ferrante has two children, Susan Zammit Tabona and Timothy.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us