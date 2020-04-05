Whether spending hours on video games, binging on a Netflix series or finding family comfort at home, the Maltese players who are plying their trade abroad are making sure to keep themselves busy during this unexpected lockdown whether they returned on our shores or remained abroad.

As the fast-spread coronavirus started to wreak havoc across Europe, all countries invested in repatriation flights to bring back all residents to their native mainlands.

However, there were those who decided to stay in their working countries including defender Zach Muscat, goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi and midfielder Godwin McKay.

Muscat, who is on the books of Portuguese third-tier side Sporting Club Olhanense, said that he decided to stay in Portugal as he didn’t want to put his family at risk.

“First and foremost, I wanted to remain available to my club given that there is still a possibility that the league resumes,” the Malta defender told the Sunday Times of Malta.

“Moreover, to return to Malta I had to catch two flights and enter three airports and that was a risk that I did not want to take in order not to put my family in some kind of danger.”

When it comes to the training aspect, Muscat’s team has provided their players with a training programme and an application where to register their data so that the club’s technical staff can continue to monitor their fitness.

“It somewhat creates a healthy competition amongst the players,” he said.

“When I am not training, I try to make the most of my time. Here, in Portugal we are not under lockdown, therefore I can go and train at the club’s facilities, alone obviously.

“In addition, I try to spend time between reading, cooking and watching movies. Besides, I also have some ongoing work with an architecture company here in Portugal as an internship, and that helps me to be productive during this period.”

Prior to the break, Olhanense were joint-leaders of the Portuguese third division, level with Real Sport on 57 points. Their last game, played on March 8, was a 5-0 rout of Olimpico do Montijo.

“At the moment, the Covid-19 issue looks under control in Portugal when compared to the rest of the world and in fact, there have been already talks about resuming the championship,” Muscat said.

“However, there is a problem given that actually the league had to finish by June 26.

“Obviously, no one wants to see our efforts get cancelled having been at the top of the league.

Besides, on a personal note, I am in a crucial moment of my career and it would be a blow for me if the season gets wiped out.”

Al-Tumi, is currently on the books of Serie D side Casarano. With the virus still at its peak in the Mediterranean peninsula, the Lega Nazionale Dilettanti has decided to postpone all Serie D games until April 13.

Rashed Al-Tumi in action with Casarano, in Serie D.

Prior to the hiatus, Casarano were fifth on 42 points with their final game being a 0-0 draw against Team Altamura, on March 1.

Asked about how he is keeping himself in shape, Al-Tumi explained that the team is providing its players with a tailored training programme which they have to perform.

“I remained in Italy, because if the Lega Nazionale Dilettanti (LND) decides to resume the championship, I have to be ready for when the play-offs start,” Al-Tumi said.

“Whenever I don’t train, I just spend time on playstation or enjoy some series on Netflix.”

On his part, former Malta U-17’s and U-19’s international McKay finds himself in the same situation as he remained in Denmark’s capital city, Copenhagen where he plays for B.93 in the Danish third-tier. Their last game was a 1-1 draw against Avarta on March 8, with the team sitting seventh on 20 points.

“I stayed in Denmark because I was concerned it would have been impossible for me to return to Scandinavia should training resume if I was in Malta,” he explained.

“When it comes to training, at the moment I am following the team’s programme and using equipment that the club has provided to us as well.

“Basically, every morning I go for a run before doing my training. Afterwards, I usually spend time cooking, reading and watching a film besides keeping in touch with my friends and family as well.”

Sam Magri, who has seven caps with the Malta national team, is in lockdown in his native England as his Havant and Waterlooville’s commitments in the National League have been temporarily stopped.

Havant’s last game was played on March 14, when they had the better of Dorking Wanderers 2-1 to strengthen their grip on second place in the standings on 67 points, and keep themselves well placed for promotion in the Football League.

“Right now, I am staying indoors with my family during these crazy times,” Magri said.

“In the United Kingdom, we are allowed out once a day for an exercise, so having that opportunity is important for me given that the gyms are all closed.”

Magri explained that this quarantine time has helped him to spend more time with his wife and son – a fundamental comfort for himself.

Magri is one of two Malta international players in the UK. The other is Luke Gambin, who is on the books of League Two side Colchester United.

Croatia debut on hold

For Carlo Zammit Lonardelli, the coronavirus hiatus means that he has to wait to make his Croatia debut.

Last February, the 18-year old put pen to paper on a deal with Croatian side NK Zrinksi Jurjevac, a third-tier side in the East conference.

Previously, Zammit Lonardelli on the books of Birkirkara with whom he collected a couple of appearances in the Premier League. Lonardelli also nine caps between Malta U-17’s and U-19’s.

“The club saw me playing and contacted me for a trial,” Lonardelli, who has amassed a total of nine caps with the Malta U-17 and U-19 selections, said.

“I travelled to Croatia in January and immediately started my experience there. In Croatia, the league starts later than the other European leagues, so I did all preparation with them but unfortunately I could not play due to the Covid-19.

“The team is a good one, with some experienced players but I have not played much with them so I still have to integrate myself with the dressing room, especially given that I am the youngest among the players.”

Asked about how he is coping during this lockdown, Lonardelli highlighted the importance of staying with his family and in touch with his friends while keeping himself in form.

“I am currently in Malta, having returned a couple of weeks ago from Croatia,” he said.

“When it comes to training, I am doing an individual training programme that I was given by my club, but I have also added some extra exercises and sessions myself.”