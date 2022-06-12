Malta’s young tennis sensation Francesca Curmi created history on Sunday when she managed to win the ITF Women’s Tour tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Curmi was in hot form on Sunday when she brushed aside fifth seed Yao Xinxin, of China, 6-2 6-4 to secure the title.

In a statement, the Malta Tennis Federation said: “This is a truly remarkable achievement as this is the first time a Maltese tennis player has managed to win such a high-level event at professional level. Congratulations from all tennis and sporting fans are in order.”

Curmi enjoyed an impressive week of competition in Tunisia this week.

In the first round, the Maltese player found little difficulty to progress to the next stage when she brushed aside Brazilian player Ana Candiotto 6-2 6-1.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta