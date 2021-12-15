Traditional Għana folk music has been put on the Unesco list of the cultural heritage of mankind.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Unesco intergovernmental committee in Paris.

Approval of Malta's request was unanimous.

Għana has been around for centuries and takes various forms. The most popular is a duel where two għannejja (singers) or two teams that take on each other with rhymes sung to traditional tunes on guitars.

Like an impromptu conversation, Għana needs quick thinking and also requires the singer’s ability to rhyme.

The Unesco committee last year also included the Maltese ftira in the list.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera welcomed the latest decision, saying it is an honour for Malta.

The same Unesco meeting also added the Congolese rumba dance to the cultural list, sparking delight in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville.

It joined the Cuban rumba, the Central African Republic's polyphonic pygmy music and the drums of Burundi.