At a recent Continent 8 team meeting the following comment was made: “What a year this week has been!”.

Indeed it has. The global pandemic has changed all our lives and the thoughts of us all at Continent 8 go out to those impacted by this terrible disease. We want to pay our tribute to all Malta’s key workers who have put themselves in harm’s way to protect life and provide for us all during this time. Thank you.

Another ‘thank you’ must go to our customers for strengthening our technical and personal partnerships over the last months. At Continent 8 we are positive about the ‘new normal’. There can be no question how we work will change for us all – we have gotten to know our colleagues’ and partners’ home ‘offices’ very well recently through many video calls.

The pandemic has however brought increased reflection to why we work and our associated values. For example, our team in Malta has continued to delight customers across our global estate with personal and passionate service to represent our core personnel values of talent, work ethic, integrity and likeability. In challenging circumstances these values have been inspirational.

Our optimism has practical benefits for Malta business.

Continent 8 has recently completed a significant investment in our network in Malta providing much greater off-island capacity into our global backbone. We will be working with determination to provide Malta with even greater opportunities for continued economic development through our expanded network and our talent around the world. In the last year we have also opened up 10 new sites in the United States alongside investments in Latin America and Asia. We believe our Malta Cloud, co-location services and local support talent, in conjunction with these continued investments, provides a further platform of opportunity from Malta for large enterprises right through to the start-up.

Continent 8 is still optimistic we will be able to roll out our planned technology and gaming innovation breakfast briefing series in 2020. If you would like to register your interest for a breakfast briefing please do so by sending an e-mail at LoveMalta@continent8.com.

We look forward to seeing international friends and partners again soon. In the meantime, stay safe, and once again on behalf of Continent 8 in Malta, thank you to all those key workers for your sacrifice and kindness over the last months. Our gratitude endures.