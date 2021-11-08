The Malta football national team will play their final matches from the World Cup qualifying campaign this week when they face Croatia on Thursday and Slovakia on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Devis Mangia’s team has enjoyed a very positive campaign as the team has so far equalled its record tally of points in a qualifying series when picking five points.

Another positive result this week will see the national team set a new record of points and despite the strength of the team’s upcoming opponents, there is a sense of optimism that Malta can attain new heights on the back of their bright showings in this qualifying campaign.

Below is a compilation of all the goals scored by the Malta national team during the qualifying campaign with the hope that the national team can bring more joy to the Maltese fans that will flock to the national stadium this week.

