Next week the National Library of Malta will be holding its last public lecture in the ‘Urban Landscapes’ series.

The lecture, entitled ‘Malta’s harbour in 1798 – the transformation of a new urban landscape’, will be delivered by one of the coordinators of the same series, Mevrick Spiteri.

Spiteri’s lecture will focus on how Malta’s main harbour underwent continuous change since the arrival of the Knights. The lecture will explore the growth of this urban landscape throughout the centuries and the occurring transformations of built structures as a result of changing human tastes and lifestyles.

This lecture brings to a close a series of eight public lectures, which were coordinated by Spiteri and Maroma Camilleri and focused on Malta’s urban landscapes, archives and archaeology.

The lecture, which is free of charge, will be held on Friday at 6.30pm at the National Library, Valletta. Further information can be found on the National Library of Malta Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/339219993417860/. For any queries, e-mail events.library@gov.mt.