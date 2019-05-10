Mevrick Spiteri will deliver a lecture entitled ‘Malta’s harbour in 1798 – the transformation of a new urban landscape’ at the National Library of Malta, Valletta, on Friday at 6.30pm.

Spiteri, an archaeological and historical researcher, will discuss the continuous change the Grand Harbour underwent during the rule of the Knights. He will also explore the expansion of the urban landscape throughout the centuries and the transformations of built structures as a result of changing human tastes and lifestyles.

The lecture will conclude the series of public lectures entitled ‘Cities, harbours and artefacts: transformations of an early modern landscape’ held at the library during 2018-2019, coordinated by Spiteri and Maroma Camilleri.

The lecture will be held at the National Library, 36, Old Treasury Street, Valletta, on Friday at 6.30pm. Admission is free. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/339219993417860/.