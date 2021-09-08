Zach Zammit has enjoyed a very positive summer in the Hillclimb scene.

In fact, the former Malta champion has been in hot form when competing in the British Hillclimb series.

Late in July, Zammit produced a very strong performance at the Prescott Speed Hillclimb where he managed to place seventh overall and second in his class.

A week later he continued to impress when he managed to finish first in the J2 class, open for Racing Cars over 1100cc up to 1600ccc. He clocked a time of 24.68 to finish ahead of David Warburton (24.89) and Charles Hall (25.34).

In the overall standings, Zammit finished eighth overall.

The Times of Malta SportsDesk, spoke with Zammit on his achievements in the UK this summer and his future plans.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta