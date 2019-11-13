Malta Enterprise is the country’s economic development agency, tasked with attracting new foreign direct investment as well as facilitating the growth of existing operations. In order to achieve these targets, the corporation focuses on start-ups as an important pillar of its work both in investment promotion, targeted towards attracting business unicorns to the country, and in business development of Malta-based companies that have growth potential.

A main tool for ME to assist such companies is its support measures with the main schemes in this context being Business Start, Start-up Advance and Start-up Finance.

Business Start, or as known colloquially among the Maltese ecosystem, B Start, is a seed funding grant of up to €25,000.

Start-up Advance is also a scheme designed to assist start-ups that require additional development at a time before seeking external funding. The measure provides a grant of up to €100,000 linked to employment.

Start-up Finance is a repayable advances structured as a mezzanine finance instrument to support start-ups with a proven business concept with initiatives. The advance is linked to equity investment from third parties, procurement of equipment and crowd funding exercises. Typical support is in the range of €200,000 and the advance is repayable over 10 years.

Furthermore investment aid tax credits and cash grants may be awarded to software development and other technology focused activities. The aid may be granted against investments but may be calculated against the wage costs generated from those investments. Other schemes also include the Highly Qualified Individual scheme that provides an advantageous income tax bracket to employees in specialised roles.

Malta Enterprise is eager to see the start-up sector grow stronger. In fact, the Corporation, throughout the year organises a number of events that bring together start-ups, young entrepreneurs and mentors. Recently the first edition of the Start-up Express was organised, which was designed to assist those present to enhance their competence for pitching and showcasing projects to business angels and investors. Participants received input from Christoph Sollich (aka The Pitch Doctor), crowdfunding pioneers Seedrs, industry experts and successfully funded start-ups.

For the second consecutive year, Start-up Café was organised with the support of JAYE and the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses. The event, that is steadily developing into a yearly calendar appointment for start-ups, provides a space for newly established companies and youths to meet and network with mentors from different fields and backgrounds.

Seasoned entrepreneurs are given the opportunity to share their experiences in order to help participants further develop their business enterprising skills. Topics covered include planning, financing, achieving targets, women in enterprise, commercialisation, internationalisation and team management. Start-up Café is an ideal venue to discuss ideas, pose questions or simply catch up with the current and emerging trends and business realities.

For more information on the assistance available visit www.maltaenterprise.com.