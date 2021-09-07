Some 1.2 kilometres of roads will service the Luqa industrial estate, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Tuesday, with works in similar zones earmarked for the near future.

In a statement, Schembri said the €5.5 million investment will see road upgrades and new routes that were long overdue in the Luqa industrial estate.

Schembri said more road network upgrades will be carried out around industrial areas with an investment of €30 million in the industrial areas of Ħal Far, Bulebel, Marsa, Corradino, and San Ġwann.

The project is being run by Industrial Innovative Solutions (INDIS) Malta, formerly Malta Industrial Parks, a state agency which manages Malta’s industrial zones.

Schembri said some 117 small and medium enterprises operating from the Luqa industrial area will benefit after the zone had been abandoned for around 40 years.

The roads facelift is part of a €470 million investment announced last year to expand the country’s industrial infrastructure. Work on the industrial roads in the area, which covers an area of 92,500 square meters, began in recent days and is expected to take about six months to be completed.

About 150 metres of new roads will also be built for the first time, Schembri said.

Two new plots in Luqa industrial estate

Schembri also announced that two new plots, on an area of 210 square metres, will be created in Luqa, which will eventually be allocated to more industrial activity.

“I am committed to continuing to create the right environment to facilitate local and foreign investment in our country."

"The project we are announcing today is further proof of a whole chain of initiatives which shows that this government is, in fact, paving the way for the economic success of our country, which is only possible if we continue to invest in industry and workers,” Schembri said.