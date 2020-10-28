Ultra-triathlete and animal activist Fabio Spiteri started his latest challenge on Wednesday, a gruelling cycling trip around the coast of Sicily that he expects to finish by Friday morning.

Spiteri is cycling around the Sicilian coast to raise money for animal welfare organisations. He began 5am and had raised about €12,000 after twelve hours, roughly 300km into the 1000km journey.

Despite a statewide curfew imposed by Italy due to COVID-19, Spiteri plans on cycling the whole distance in less than 55 hours.

Spiteri had originally planned to cycle through the night and rest for a couple of hours, but the curfew will force him to pause every night between 11pm and 5am.

Nonetheless, Spiteri is determined to finish the challenge within the 55-hour time frame, including six hours of ‘forced’ rest.

Steve Zammit Lupi, working as the videographer for Spiteri’s team, said that their goal is to raise €30,000 in total.

Spiteri has said he is inspired by fellow athlete Neil Agius, who recently swam 103km from Sicily to Malta in less than twenty-nine hours.

Inspired by Agius’ "out of this world swim" and with many race events cancelled due to COVID-19, Spiteri decided to channel his energy into a fundraising event.



A tracking system, provided by TrackMT, has been set up to allow supporters to track Spiteri’s progress in real-time.

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Bettering his own record

As well as raising money for charities, Spiteri will also be attempting to break his previous record for cycling the Sicilian coast. In 2018, he had managed to complete the trip in three days.

In August of last year, he had managed to improve his record in a run-swim-run challenge across Malta and Gozo.

He ran 15km across Gozo, swam 6.3km to Malta, then ran 30 km to Birżebbuġa in a new record time of 5hrs and 36 minutes.

Funds collected will be distributed to the following organisations:

Animal Care Malta Cat Sanctuary, Animal Guardians Malta, Association for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary, CSAF Sanctuary, SPCA Gozo, MSPCA, Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary, Stray Animals Support Group (SASG), The Island Sanctuary, Tomasina Cat Sanctuary, Animal Protectors Malta, Rescue is my Favorite Breed, Malta Rabbit Club 1963, RMJ Horse Rescue and Birdlife.

Donations can be made through the below channels: SMS Donation 50617312 for €2.33; 50618075 for €4.66; 50618923 for €6.99; 50619260 for €11.65; PayPal https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9; Revolut +356 9981 6248.