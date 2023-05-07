Jodi Jones was the hero for Notts County as the Malta international winger scored a last-gasp winner for his team in extra-time against Boreham Wood to send his team to the play-off final at Wembley Stadium after a 3-2 win.

It was a stunning finish from the Malta forward who had come off the bench late in the match and he took centre stage when he first set up a late equaliser to force extra-time before then strike the winner as the match looked set to head to penalties.

No doubt, it was an extraordinary finish to a match that had seen Notts County all set for a heart-breaking defeat in front of their own fans as they trailed by two goals by the end of the first half as goals from Femi Ilesanmi, on 37 minutes, and another from Lee Ndlovu in stoppage time had handed Boreham Wood a 2-0 lead.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt