The Malta national team’s friendly against Kazakhstan has been called off, the Malta Football Association announced.

Malta were due to face Kazakhstan in their final warm-up on June 7 but the Kazakh FA informed the Malta FA that due to problems related to the issue of visas for the members of their contingent to enter Austria they were forced to pull out from the match.

“The Malta National Team’s friendly international scheduled for today week, Monday 7th June against Kazakhstan has been officially called off,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

