The world’s greatest names in music all received the royal treatment – from Freddie Mercury to Michael Jackson, ABBA and Elvis Presley – and Malta’s own king of rock, Freddie Portelli, is being immortalised in a homegrown musical.

The production, which features a cast of some of the most well-known names on the theatre circuit, is set to showcase about 30 songs from Mr Portelli’s extensive discography.

Rock ’n’ roll legend Freddie Portelli, 75, most famous for Mur Ħallini, has his own musical featuring his greatest hits.

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej is the brainchild of the team behind previous original shows Balzunetta Towers and Ħanina Maddalena, with direction by Sean Buhagiar and Mro Dominic Galea taking over the musical arrangements and live band.

The musical is written by Malcolm Galea. Artists taking part are Kevin Borg, Amber, Davide Tucci, Marilena, Luke Dalli, Max Dingli, Colin Fitz, Mark Tonna, Leontine, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Michela Galea, Petra and Frank Zammit.

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej is being staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8.30pm. Tickets may be obtained from www.kultura.mt/ en/events/il-kbirghadu-gej-MzY3.