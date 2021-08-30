Maltese para swimmer Vladyslava Kravchenko ended her commitments at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo when she took part in the 50m backstrokes S5 heats on Monday morning.

The English-based para swimmer was involved in the opening heat and managed to complete the distance in a time of one minute 05.98 seconds.

The England-based swimmer failed to improve on her personal best of 1:03.37 but still managed to clock one of her fastest times in the event to finish seventh.

Turkey’s Sumeyye Boyaci won the race in 43.28 ahead of her fellow compatriot Sevilay Ozturk 44.16.

