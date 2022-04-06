Zak and Benji Borg, co-founders of ANCHOVY. plc and James and Matthew Sammut, co-founders of NIU Ltd. have announced the formation of a comprehensive technology and digital services group, known as Capital 9H Ltd., with the goal of creating the largest digital services offering in Malta and paving the way for an international growth programme in the rapidly growing sector.

Subject to regulatory approval, both ANCHOVY Studios plc and NIU Ltd will now form part of the group, paving the way for the shaping of a leading digital technology player in Malta.

Capital 9H Ltd. will lead, own and manage both companies’ local market leadership position and technology talent base as an integrated digital offering providing each client-base with end-to-end digital services that will support them in their digital transformation journey. 9H plc is a result of the converged vision of the four founders, strengthening the local market offering whilst embarking on an exciting roadmap to internationally expand the group’s operations in the Middle East being the first territory to be targeted.

ANCHOVY plc, Malta’s leading digital agency that enjoys international recognition, disrupted the space years ago by establishing operations in the Middle East. By joining forces with NIU, Malta’s largest web technology, development and integration firm, the group is set to become the natural digital transformation partner for local businesses irrespective of size or maturity. Founders, Benji Borg, James Abela, Zak Borg and Matthew Sammut believe this to be a major milestone in the evolution of Malta’s digital economy, reflecting the transformation aspirations of the country. They also underline the group’s intention to grow further by attracting other ventures with similar aspirations into its structure.

"The companies are a perfect complement to each other in terms of structure, function and culture," they said. "We believe that this new holding company, Capital 9H Ltd., will serve as a platform for more firms to join this journey, and attain their goals on an international stage. We are determined to keep extending our capabilities across the regions we operate in, partnering up with iconic brands in this increasingly always-on digital era."