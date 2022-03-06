Malta’s largest real estate group, incorporating QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC Commercial Real Estate, are renewing their commitment and love for Gozo in 2022 with several marketing and recruitment campaigns to drive further growth.

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Gozo has been operating since 2017 and today has a team of 12 property specialists focused on delivering bespoke real estate services to property owners and property seekers looking to move to or invest in the island. The team is led by Walter John Cassar, who is from Gozo and brings to the business his knowledge of the island as well as of the real estate industry.

“Over the years, QuickLets has become the market leader for the letting market and this was achieved together with the contribution of the Gozo team,” Edward Agius, head of letting, said.

“It is essential for us to give our full support to each individual office and we’re committed to do the same with the Gozo branch who, despite being based a bit further than the rest, is still an integral part of our group.”

The interest in real estate in Gozo comes to no surprise. Over the last few years, property seekers have appreciated more the value of a home that provides a sense of well-being and comfort and have started seeking dwellings that offer more open and outdoor spaces, of which Gozo has many to offer. This is topped up with the island’s natural beauty and sense of serenity.

“We are here for the local Gozitans as well as the Maltese and international clients, who are seeking to make a great investment with their next home purchase, be it to live in it, use it as a vacation home or rent it out. In fact, we have noticed that a number of properties in Gozo yield a higher return in investment,” Agius said.

For more information, visit www.ql.mt or contact Agius on +356 9942 5088 or e-mail edwardagius@quicklets.com.mt.

Interested candidates who want to join the Gozo QuickLets team can apply online at bit.ly/zanziquicklets.