Matthew Guillaumier was handed his second start at Siena as he played in the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Carrarese in Serie C, on Thursday evening.

This is the fifth straight appearance for the Malta international since joining the club on deadline day of the winter transfer window, last month.

After starting in the 2-0 victory over Fermana a fortnight ago, Guillaumier was once again entrusted with the role of a starting central midfielder in Siena’s 3-4-3 formation.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.