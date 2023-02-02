Malta’s Medicines Authority is serving as a model for Montenegro's so that this will reach the standards established by the European Commission.

These standards are among the criteria Montenegro has to satisfy to facilitate its membership in the EU.

This was announced by Minister Jo Etienne Abela together with the management of the authority during a visit to Malta by officials from Montenegro's Medicine Institute.

Institute director Snežana Mugoša and deputy director Mira Kontić said cooperation between the two countries was also discussed in relation to the regulation of the sectors of medicines and medicinals, including mentoring as part of the EU’s Twinning Light project.