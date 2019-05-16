A truck driver who was branded ‘a dangerous man’ by the court has been jailed for 18 months after he was found guilty of dangerous driving.

Marius Camilleri, 57, of Qormi, has a criminal history spanning 23 years, including multiple convictions in relation to traffic offences.

Magistrate Simone Grech found him guilty of a number of charges including driving a truck without a road or driver’s licence, speeding and driving dangerously, giving false details to the police, damaging third-party property, failing to stop at an accident and breaching the peace.

The truck driver seen on his arraignment.

He was also banned from driving for two years after serving his time in jail. The court ordered the confiscation of the truck he was driving when he committed the offences.

Mr Camilleri is well known to the police and has two suspended prison sentences.

He hit the headlines in 2017 when concerned readers sent videos to Times of Malta showing him driving dangerously.

In the first two videos filmed in November 2017, the truck can be seen breaking traffic rules, putting motorists' lives in danger.

The first showed the driver in the opposite traffic lane while overtaking on a blind corner.

Dashcam video shows the truck overtaking on a blind corner on a Mosta road in November 2017

A second video showed the same truck steaming through a roundabout in Qormi despite oncoming traffic.

The truck driver failing to give way at a roundabout in Qormi in November 2017

In the third video, filmed in San Gwann, the driver is seen risking a motorist's life by crossing into the inner lane without warning.

Inspector Sergio Pisani prosecuted.

Lawyer Leslie Cuschieri was defence counsel.

