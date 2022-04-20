Malta’s economy recorded a net international investment position (IIP) of €7.7 billion at the end of 2021, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said that when compared to 2020, total foreign assets increased by €10.4 billion while total foreign liabilities increased by €10.6 billion, resulting in an overall €0.1 billion decrease in the net IIP.

At the end of the year, Malta’s total foreign assets abroad amounted to €269 billion.

Portfolio investment accounted for 50% while direct investment represented 26.6% of total foreign assets.

The increase in Malta’s foreign assets was driven mainly by a €7.5 billion increase in portfolio investment and a €3.3 billion increase in other investment.

At the end of December, Malta’s foreign liabilities stood at €261.3 billion.

Direct investment amounted to €217.5 billion, up from €209.3 billion recorded in December 2020, and accounted for 83.2% of total foreign liabilities.

Other investment represented 14.6% of total foreign liabilities and totalled €38.3 billion.