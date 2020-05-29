Malta’s new generation e-passport was awarded best regional ID document of the year, Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat announced on Friday.

Welcoming the award, Muscat said this recognises the highest levels of achievement among global government passports and ID cards.

Identity Malta was given the award during the High-Security Printing EMEA Conference which was organised in Portugal and focuses on government-specified and issued documents.

The conference was attended by 270 delegates from more than 136 organisations and 43 countries, including France, Germany, UK, USA, and Australia.

The Maltese e-passport, which started being rolled out last year, incorporates cutting-edge technology and new security features which will further prevent the counterfeiting of the document, authorities say.