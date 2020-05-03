This virus has a silver lining. Thanks to COVID-19, I’m discovering new countries around the world.

There’s this website called worldometers which gives second-by-second updates on the latest virus statistics around the world. In itself, this website does nothing to alleviate the spirit but it does a lot to my geographic knowledge. And in fact, this week, I ‘travelled’ to Bhutan.

It’s a Buddhist nation tucked between China and India with a population of around 790,000 people. That’s quite close to Malta’s – with the difference that their area is 38,394 kilometres squared, whereas Malta’s is 316 kilometres squared (how’s that for claustrophobia?).

Bhutan caught my eye because since March, they have had the grand total of seven – seven! – COVID-19 cases and zero deaths.

Hmm, I wondered. How is that possible? On closer inspection, very possible indeed. Firstly, accessing the country is not for the faint-hearted. The only airline that operates to the country (only from India) drops you off about two hours’ drive from the capital city, and those two hours are two hours of jungles and steep mountain passes.

Secondly, Bhutan’s exposure to tourism is quite controlled. They believe that too much tourism can harm the dynamics of their society and their environment.

So, to deter low-cost tourism, tourists have to pay a minimum of €250 per day and must register with a Bhutanese travel guide agency. Their brief is to get visitors to experience the spirit of the country and therefore encourage visits to the countryside and the monasteries instead of shopping malls.

No wonder then, that they manage to keep their spot so harmonious and healthy. Although I think it’s also in their character to have a natural disposition for peace. This is a country where it’s illegal to hunt and fish because everyone is vegetarian.

Also, their politicians do not spend their time feeding greed; instead they debate issues that promote the happiness and the communal well-being of the people. Their king once told a British journalist: “For Bhutan, Gross National Happiness is more important than Gross National Product”.

Visitors report a life of locals respecting one another and nature. After work, the Bhutanese congregate together playing board games, or archery, sharing stories, or going on long walks in the woods, but mostly they report a land that rings with the sound of people’s laughter.

Even as I type this, I feel so jealous.

Instead of following the Muscat-Dubai model, we could learn a thing or two from Bhutan for Malta’s ‘new normal’ - Kristina Chetcuti

Wouldn’t it be lovely if we too could be like that? We don’t have woods or mountain sides but we have beautiful beaches and the most amazing cliffs.

But the question is, are we capable of living in such harmony?

Well, with everyone talking of embracing a post-COVID ‘new normal’, I thought that there’s no other time like now for a fresh start. Instead of following the soulless Muscat-Dubai model, we could learn a thing or two from Bhutan for Malta’s ‘new normal’.

Here are some ideas:

We could start by having politicians who have a strong sense of people’s well-being instead of pushing for selfish affluence. For example, we could have a prime minister who believes that green areas are a public priority and not float ideas of secluding chunks of it for hunters.

We could bin all those RTO placards which dot our countryside reading “Tidħolx, il-kampanja gawdija mit-triq” and instead embark on an awareness campaign on the importance of wandering on our beautiful garigue and observing nature at work.

We could encourage people to buy local produce to support the dying breed of local farmers and, more than that, each family should be given an allotment – so everyone can get to enjoy growing their own fruit and vegetables and we’d all learn to live more sustainably.

I’d like the New Normal Malta to be led by a prime minister who talks to the whole country and not only to people of his own party on his own channel.

At a time when the nation needs and craves for a statesman, we need a prime minister who addresses his people on the national broadcaster; and we need a prime minister who closes the party media, which has done nothing but spread lies and brainwash people to hate each other.

I want the ‘New Normal’ Malta to be a less aggressive nation; where people are not cornered and stoned if they voice their opinion. Where no party machine invests years to create monsters out of citizens who flag the truth. Where women are not gaslighted at every corner and where misogynist pigs are made to do forced community work so they learn the meaning of equality.

And I want a new Malta where we don’t have to pay for corruption activity carried out by the top people in government and where corrupt politicians are thrown in jail so justice would reign.

I want a Malta where we all have more time with the family. Where we don’t have to rush from one job to the next to make ends meet, where we have time to teach our children how to cook, where we have time to read and watch movies together.

We need to make the best of the country that we have, because it will be long before we can travel to other countries for a taste of the Bhutan peace.

This silver lining has been handed to us on a silver platter – let’s make good use of it.

