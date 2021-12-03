Malta’s One Racing Team, of Ignazio Cannavo, acquired the all-new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO 2 2022 model.

Squadra Corse built the car within Lamborghini, a pure race car. The car will be replacing a Lamborghini Gallardo the team used and had considerable success in the last ten years.

Cannavo will test drive the vehicle before competing in the 2022 Italian Hillclimb Championship in the coming weeks.

Duncan Micallef, president of the Malta Motorsport Federation, met with Ignazio Cannavo in Sliema to congratulate Cannavo for their new acquisition.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta