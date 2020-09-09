The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is launching Musician Notes, a new series presenting its musicians and administration from a different perspective.

The episodes delve into orchestral life and get an insider’s look at the musicians’ experiences.

From the excitement of touring and performing with the orchestra, to sharing anecdotes and laugh out loud episodes, this series presents a behind-the-scenes overview of the orchestra’s endeavours.

The series will be streamed on Mondays and Thursdays at 5pm through the MPO’s digital media platforms and paves the way for the announcement of other projects to launch the orchestra’s 20/21 season in the coming days.

The initiative, following on Chamber Fridays, the APS Summer Festival, and a number of audio-visual productions amongst other projects, embodies the MPO’s continuous effort to engage with audiences, notwithstanding the fact that concerts with full audiences currently pose a challenge.

www.maltaorchestra.com