The coronavirus pandemic is a global health crisis without parallel. But Malta, a country that until a couple of weeks ago had recorded one of the lowest incidences of the virus in Europe, has lost its focus on controlling it in a reckless attempt to prioritise the economy.

Moreover, no link has been made by public health experts between the vulnerability of people to COVID-19 and the importance of a healthy diet to boost people’s immune systems.

Instead of taking advantage of the pandemic to prioritise healthy eating and restrict unhealthy practices, such as smoking, the government appears to have reversed a smoking ban in outdoor areas of restaurants without reason.

Yet the facts are inescapable. The statistics show that when it comes to healthy lifestyles and physical exercise, the Maltese are one of the most obese, laziest and most car-dependent nations on earth.

International Diabetes Federation statistics place the prevalence of diabetes in Maltese adults top among 56 European countries. The Maltese suffer more deaths from heart disease and enjoy shorter lives than their Mediterranean counterparts in Italy, Spain and Cyprus.

If nothing is done by the government and health authorities to encourage a healthy physical lifestyle, this will continue to cast a long shadow over Malta’s future health.

Exercise is the thread that unites most preventive measures. It has been hailed by leading public health experts as a “miracle cure” and “best buy treatment” and increasingly recognised as the pivotal factor in reducing non-communicable diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dementia.

The proportion of Maltese who are obese or overweight is a relatively recent phenomenon, perhaps a symptom of prosperity. But it is also a national scandal affecting hundreds of young children, youths and middle-aged people. Inadequate exercise is a major factor but poor diet is also a culprit.

There is a greater need to eat more fresh vegetables, fruit and fish. The consumption of too much carbohydrates and fat contributes to obesity. Cutting back on sugar is the single most efficient strategy for losing weight and limiting the risks of diabetes and its complications.

A range of actions across many fronts is needed. A child obesity strategy which includes public education and awareness campaigns should take centre stage. This should be linked to campaigns to reduce car dependence, to expose the dangers of junk food and to encourage physical exercise.

Excessive sugar consumption is closely linked to obesity, which is “the new smoking”. This requires educating Maltese consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle and diet, while putting pressure on food and drink manufacturers to cut levels of harmful ingredients.

Four years ago, the Healthy Living Bill became law “to ensure an inter-ministerial life-long approach favouring physical education and healthy balanced diets for a healthy lifestyle, reducing the level of non-communicable diseases throughout all age groups”.

In the pressure of confronting the virus we may have lost sight of the importance and economic benefit of maintaining good health by appropriate preventive lifestyle measures. It may be time to resuscitate the Advisory Council on Healthy Lifestyles in the light of the lessons learnt on public health from COVID-19.

The crux of the issue is that the tools to maintain physical health are increasingly recognised as central to recovery from disease. A lifelong healthy lifestyle reduces the likelihood of the aged becoming a burden on society.