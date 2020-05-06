JCI Malta is once again launching its 10 Outstanding Young Person (TOYP) Awards and is looking for worthy people to be nominated in the various categories that comprise these awards.

Young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 may be nominated in one of 10 categories. The top 10 honourees will be selected by an international panel of distinguished judges and will receive their award at the JCI National Convention and Gala in September.

Furthermore, the 10 chosen local honourees will then be nominated for the international JCI TOYP awards with the chance of becoming one of the most outstanding young people in the world during an international ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa in November 2021.

If one knows anyone, or even more than one person, who deserves to be nominated, one should log on to www.jci.org.mt/toyp and state who and why they are worthy of being a TOYP award. The deadline for nominations is May 15, 2020.

The award categories are: academic leadership and/or accomplishment, business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishment, contribution to children, world peace and/or human rights, cultural achievement, humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership, medical innovation, moral and/or environmental leadership, journalistic accomplishment, political, legal and/or governmental affairs, and scientific and/or technological development.

Since 1983, JCI has honoured more than 300 individuals from 57 nations. Past recipients of national TOYP awards include such well-known personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Henry Kissinger, Elvis Presley, Jackie Chan, Wayne Gretzky and many more, all honoured before the age of 40 and before they had achieved national prominence.

Honourees selected in past years have represented the heights of progress in numerous human endeavours; many have gone on to even greater achievements. All have continued to serve humanity and create impact in a variety of ways.

The TOYP Awards 2020 are sponsored by ACT Advisory Services, Altaro Software, APS Bank, BRND WGN, Corporate Gifts Malta, FIMBank, Global Mindset Development - GMD Malta, JPA and NDC Media.

For more information and the terms and conditions of TOYP nominations, visit www.jci.org.mt/toyp.