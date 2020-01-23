Malta-based start-up Honeypotlotto has been successfully chosen to pitch to potential investors at ICE London 2020 on February 4.

“We believe our selection recognises our innovative micro-lottery format,” said Rodney Andriolo of Honeypotlotto.

As a new player in the crowded lottery market, its online offering has proven to be nimble, fast-paced and a formidable niche leader.

It’s early days yet but momentum is building around Honeypotlotto and the start-up is keen to forge relationships with potential investors to grow their global market.

The attraction of micro lotteries is pure and simple, its strongest feature is its transparency with restricted game quotas and known game payout.

As Andriolo said, “If you want to have a bet, why can’t you feel like you have a chance of winning?” The company philosophy is a ‘small win goes a long way’.

“It is all about understanding what your odds are. For example, with Honeypotlotto you have a one in 15,000 chance of winning €20,000 with a €10 ticket purchase. It’s easy to understand and play.

“The focus for us in London is to connect with passionate investors who share our vision to create a successful global digital micro lottery business and to capitalise on significant European opportunities”

Honeypotlotto is owned and operated by Honeypot Lotto Limited, a fully Class 3 registered online micro lottery business registered and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (licence MGA/B2C/526/2018).