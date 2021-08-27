Malta’s representatives at the 2020 Paralympic Games, Thomas Borg and Vladyslava Kravchenko, made their debut at the Games on Friday morning.

Para Athletics athlete Thomas Borg enjoyed a positive start at the 2020 Paralympic Games when setting a new personal best in the qualifying heats of the men’s 100m T47 at the National Stadium.

Competing in the opening heat, Borg sped home in a time of 12.01 seconds to finish seventh in the race.

Borg’s time was 0.15 seconds faster than his own personal best of 12.16 he had set during the Athletics Malta National Championships last month.

