Malta’s Parliament is one of 180 Parliament buildings around the Commonwealth featured in a book published to mark the conclusion of the 110th anniversary of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The commemorative book includes information about each Parliament, as well as over 350 photographs of their buildings and chambers.

It also features a special message from the CPA’s patron, Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the Commonwealth.

The Queen has visited most of the buildings during her reign.

The CPA was founded in 1911 as the Empire Parliamentary Association by MPs from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Newfoundland and South Africa.

110 years later, the membership of the CPA, which succeeded the Empire Parliamentary Association in October 1948, has grown to more than 180 Parliaments and legislatures across the 54 countries of the modern Commonwealth.