The small island of Lindau on Lake Constance in Bavaria, Germany is home to a yearly event that brings together the largest meeting of Nobel laureates in the world, other than the Nobel awards themselves.

This annual gathering has grown since its inception in 1951 to host more than 40 Nobel laureates and 600 young researchers from across the globe. The goal of the Lindau meetings is to bring together Nobel laureates and early-stage researchers to foster scientific exchange between different generations and cultural backgrounds.

The series of meetings iterates over a five-year span in which the Nobel prize themes of physiology and medicine, physics, chemistry, economics are covered, along with an interdisciplinary meeting every fifth year. In addition to the laureates themselves, the meetings have also featured addresses by world leaders such as Angela Merkel in 2014 and Bill Gates in 2011.

In the last few years, Malta’s international scientific profile has grown drastically, which prompted its relatively recent inclusion in the Lindau meetings. The regular attendance of Maltese researchers at these meetings has brought Nobel laureates to Malta, as well as encouraged wider international collaborations.

These meetings have the added benefit of giving participants a different perspective on the path to some of humanity’s biggest scientific discoveries, which can positively influence local research and enrich our teaching.

Jackson Levi Said, who attended last summer’s meeting, commented: “Meeting Brian Schmidt and Adam Riess, the co-discoverers of the accelerating Universe, was a unique experience that gave me a window on how this frontier work led to the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics. The invaluable links I gained through my participation in this summer’s Lindau meeting will benefit my research group as well as my efforts to promote this work locally and abroad. I hope to share this unique learning experience with others and for it to help further grow the local research community.”

The 600 young researchers who attend the Lindau meetings are selected from a pool of roughly 60,000 applicants. These participants will be frontier researchers and innovators from world-leading universities and institutions.

Andre Xuereb

André Xuereb, who attended the meeting in 2012, said: “I owe much of my career to the interactions I had in Lindau. Being around some of the most gifted scientists alive is a humbling experience.

“What struck me most is the approachability of many laureates. I fondly remember Roy Glauber, a Nobel Prize winner in 2005, who autographed my book of Nobel laureate portraits ‘to my favourite bully’, after a particularly animated exchange we had on quantum optics.

“Since Roy passed away in 2018, our discussion is one I will always treasure. Another interesting aspect of the Lindau meetings is science diplomacy. Several countries send officials there to foster deeper scientific ties.”

The Lindau meetings are much more than a series of scientific presentations, this is a far-reaching event that also features informal discussions between laureates and young researchers as well as talks by Nobel Peace Prize laureates and Fields medalists – the mathematics equivalent to the Nobel Prize.

Joseph Caruana, who attended in 2016, said: “It is a charged environment where you get to discuss cutting-edge ideas with some of the finest minds.

“I recall a couple of intense conversations with George Smoot, a 2006 Nobel Prize winner, who worked on the Cosmic Background Explorer, and Brian Schmidt, who was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2011, whose work on supernovae revealed the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate.

“A most fascinating chat was with Vinton Cerf, one of the fathers of the internet and vice-president of Google. We had a wide-ranging discussion during a boat ride to Mainau that will long stay in my memory.

“During that week, I met so many brilliant scientists with whom I am still in touch. This year I was a peer reviewer for the abstract selection, which felt like a great way to give back.”

Joseph Caruana (left) with Vinton Cerf

Apart from taking the one-time chance to participate in a Lindau meeting, young scientists are given the opportunity to serve as ambassadors for their home country. In these last years, in Malta we have seen sustained growth in research output, and this presents an additional opportunity for local scientists to form part of a special community, a network of excellence and bring back rare insights into frontier research.

Lourdes Farrugia, who attended the 2015 meeting, commented: “The Lindau meeting gave me the opportunity to meet outstanding scientists and learn from them. It is also an opportunity to find inspiration and to connect through ideas and friendship.”

As Malta’s research profile continues to mature, our participation in the Lindau Nobel meetings will further benefit the researchers that attend and grow their respective research disciplines as well as the broader local science community as a whole.

In scientific research, Malta has precious few opportunities to sit around the same table as larger countries. A deeper and more meaningful long-term involvement in the Lindau meetings is essential for us to keep delivering world-leading research.

Dr Jackson Levi Said is a lecturer at the University of Malta’s Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy. Prof. André Xuereb is an associate professor and head of the Department of Physics, while Dr Joseph Caruana and Dr Lourdes Farrugia are lecturers at the same department.