Much gas has been emitted on this subject over the past seven years. It is now even being considered by the EU as being against EU law and may be subjected to an EU ban. Inside Malta, the division between pro- and anti-passport sales goes down clear political party lines but this need not be so.

I am sure we can all find a solution on this issue.

The prime minister argues that since this policy has brought in cash to Malta’s coffers it is irrelevant to analyse whether it is legal or illegal, good or bad, subject to corruption and bribery or not, a haven for fugitive criminals or political dictators or not. What counts is that it produces jobs for lawyers, accountants and property owners who have no moral, legal or ethical convictions except for greed.

I have a different opinion.

I think, in principle, sales of passports to people who do not have any real and permanent connection to a country should be forbidden.

Malta has not followed this policy. Going forward, whether a new government is against sales and plans to ban the policy or whether a new government is in favour and will need to review the policy to meet EU norms, there will be changes.

I have some suggestions.

First, all passport holders under the scheme who may have received Maltese citizenship and an EU passport since 2013 or those who are in the process of seeking to obtain such a passport will have their passports and passport applications withdrawn immediately.

Secondly, all monies paid to the Maltese government via Henley or other agents will not be returned. It will then be up to those whose passport or application have been revoked to produce proof that they have actually physically and legally resided in Malta for one year preceding the grant of their passport.

Producing water and electricity bills, sports club membership, a lease contract for an apartment is not enough.

What would need to be produced is hard evidence of flights both to and from Malta, actual evidence of residence such as furniture deliveries, school attendance of children, doctors and hospital visits and tax returns for their world income for the particular year that they deem to be the actual year that was brought in evidence for the issue of the passport.

Maltese civil servants actually accepted the fraudulent memberships and the declarations of residence without proof and bills for electricity and water produced by the property owners who go on the weekends to run the water and electricity to produce some movements in utterly empty or inadequate apartments. Anybody caught having produced these fraudulent bills should be charged with fraud.

Membership of clubs is not enough without actual proof of attendance, like golf or tennis bookings, competition participation and gym usage with receipts.

But the greatest proof of residence is a tax declaration for the year in question.

Producing water and electricity bills, sports club membership, a lease contract for an apartment is not enough to prove a one-year residency - John Vassallo

When one acquires a legal residence in another country – whether or not one is allowed to do so by one’s own country – one is obliged to declare one’s income for that year to the country of residence. This is not the sort of special ID card for foreigners who seek to benefit from the reduced tax schemes that Malta has to offer. Those are a different kettle of smelly fish that will also need to be addressed by a new government as a separate case.

Now we are talking about people who are seeking to become Maltese citizens with a Maltese passport and with voting rights in Malta and the right to come and go as they will for ever. As these need one year of residence before becoming eligible, they would, if their residence here is a real and not a fictitious one, have to lose their normal tax residency since one cannot physically be present in two places at the same time.

So if one spends more time in country A with the intention of obtaining a passport, such as by having strong links to that country, instead of in country B, then country A is entitled to collect taxes for that year and that person is obliged by law to declare his/her income from all sources in the world to country A.

If any passport holder or applicant for a passport has not made such a tax declaration and paid taxes for that particular year applicable for his/her passport application in Malta, then that application is null and void and can be revoked.

Moreover, having benefitted for between one and seven years from an illegally obtained passport, these people are also guilty of fraud and have, therefore, no claims to have the cash they paid refunded. If they are unhappy, then they should be sent to Henley to complain and collect back their money. They should not receive it from Malta.

Such an action would deter all but bona fide passport seekers in future and for these the passport scheme could remain in operation and would probably pass muster with the EU.

If we do this, we can have our cake and eat it. We would retain the monies paid; we would still be able to grant passports to bona fide investors seeking long term links to Malta.

We would improve our repu­tation and would produce a windfall taxation income for the Commissioner of Revenue in Floriana.

We would sue fraudulent property owners, cheating accountants and law firms that advised clients seeking a passport on how to avoid the one-year residency in Malta obligation.

Honesty is the best policy, my father and the Jesuits always taught us.

So, Robert and Bernard, get your working groups together and really work for Malta.

John Vassallo, former Ambassador to the EU