Unlike Cyrus Engerer, I did not sign the petition to get Heritage Malta to call off the musical event at Mnajdra. Instead, I looked up the protagonist.

DJ Denis Sulta (real name Hector Barbour) was born in Glasgow in 1993. He specialises in “vivacious, melodic house with underground sensibilities”. Online videos show him playing to youngish audiences energised by a heady cocktail of electronic beats, light projections, clapping and dancing, and the smell of sweaty armpits.

I knew I had seen it before somewhere. It turned out the answer was right beside me, on my bookshelf. One book described how a gathering of “now disoriented people grasped one another and any dimly let projection to steady themselves over the uneven ground”. Another told of a “dramatic performance of sound, movement, and display”, in which “two elders wearing horned headdresses …dance around like mischievous goats, throwing around the remains of the feast”.

The title of the first book is Mortuary Customs in Prehistoric Malta, that of the second An Archaeology of the Senses. Both are written by fine scholars and published by top academic presses – not a DJ, promoter, mixer or balloon in sight, in other words.

The first book is by far the beefier. The authors discuss the Brochtorff Circle prehistoric site in great technical detail, looking at things like mollusc taphonomy, proton magnetometer surveys and stratigraphic analysis, pardon my Greek.

A total of 380 double-column pages later, they come up for air and describe – or, rather, imagine – the kind of rituals that might have gone on. It’s the bit about the sounds and lights, the bit I remembered.

Archaeologists love description, and the second book is no exception. The author, however, also does something else. He regularly pauses his detailing of rammed earth, house shrines and pollen to, as he puts it, write “creatively” about the kind of lives the temple builders led.

They’re evocative pieces that tell of chanting, drums, the smell of burnt offerings, and, at Mnajdra, the nocturnal calls of seabirds along the cliffs.

A spot of hallucinogenic fun, then, but the author uses it to make a serious point. Briefly, he argues that, over the centuries, scholars progressively straitjacketed the temples into scholarly archaeology. In the process, they robbed them of all senses but that of sight.

Because, you know, what prehistoric people were really into was Bach, with a bit of plainchant thrown in

There was no place in the canon for listening, touching, smelling and tasting. The temples became ‘sights’ to be studied, and later to be taken in against a fee by tourists and so on. Sadly, the book was written too early for Instagram to get the chapter it deserved.

But back to the controversy over the Mnajdra party. Partly the argument was about potential damage to the place. Crowds would mean trampling, and the beat of electronic drums might dislodge the megaliths. I suspect people still have etched in their minds images of Ġensna, and of a bare-chested Renato balanced precariously atop the holy of holies.

For its part, Heritage Malta said that no one would be allowed to touch the stones, that heels and flip flops would be strictly verboten, and so on. I have no idea which side was right, and in any case this aspect of the matter doesn’t interest me here.

It was something else that caught my attention. Damage argument aside, the against camp also said in their petition that the music event would “desecrate” the temple. I’m not aware any of them worship the Fecund Mother, so I suppose they meant it would cheapen and somehow corrupt the spirit of the place.

Heritage Malta’s retort was that, on the contrary, it would “showcase” the temples. Given Mr Sulta’s worldwide popularity, the event was a “modern method of promoting Malta to a young global audience”.

Thus the fixation with the sense of sight: the temples made a great backdrop, and one that remote audiences might wish to see for themselves to the benefit of the national pocket. Somehow, neither of the two said anything about the value of music as part of the experience of the temples. Or maybe the petitioners did, but thought that house music was not noble and exalted enough. Because, you know, what prehistoric people were really into was Bach, with a bit of plainchant thrown in.

There have been one or two fugitives from the sensory straitjacket. Ġensna was not one of them – there, the idea was simply that the temples represented the dawn of the Maltese nation.

The two books I mentioned were, and so were the experiments of the percussionist Renzo Spiteri.

A few years ago Spiteri came up with ‘Silence, Sounds and Spaces’ – as he put it, “a musical journey through the prehistoric sights of the Maltese Islands”. While his main interest was the acoustic qualities of the stones and the spaces they enclosed, the point is that he broke with the visual and, for once, experienced the temples in more senses than one.

In Spiteri’s work, the temples are anything but backdrops.

In fact, they are rather like musical instruments in their own right. Refreshingly, the theme was taken up by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in its Music in Malta project earlier this year.

I wouldn’t know what DJ Denis Sulta and his promoters make of the temples. They may, for all I know, see them as just a backdrop, a supremely instagrammable place to hold a party and make more money than usual. Still, I’d like to think they’re not insensitive to the resonance of drum beats, clapping and dancing.

mafalzon@hotmail.com