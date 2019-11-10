Twelve finalists will be competing in the 2019 Malta International Business Awards (MIBA), taking place on November 22. Malta’s premier international business awards, created by TradeMalta with the strategic support of HSBC Bank Malta, will award businesses across a range of categories. These are Exporter of the Year in Small, Medium, Large and Emerging Markets, Innovation Exporter of the Year, High Potential Exporter of the Year, Online Exporter and Overall Exporter of the Year.

The finalists, some of which have been shortlisted across a number of categories are Stargate Studios Malta, HandsOn Systems, Strand Palace Agencies Ltd, AquaBioTech Group, Mediterranean Ceramics, Loqus Group, Pet Nutrition House Ltd, FreeHour Ltd, Thought3D Ltd, DC Aviation Ltd, Avifilm Export Corporation Ltd and PT Matic Environmental Services Ltd.

Joyce Grech, head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Bank Malta, said: “The quality and volume of businesses that have submitted and been shortlisted for MIBA clearly shows that these awards have established themselves as a genuine milestone for those leaders who view business from a global lens. With offices on the ground in 53 countries and territories, and more than 5,000 relationship managers operating worldwide, we share this same vision and connect Malta-based businesses to a world of opportunities. In fact, HSBC Malta recently launched the €250 million HSBC International Business Fund to offer the financial support for business in Malta to expand globally.”

First held in 2017, the Malta International Business Awards are open to all enterprises with a good internationalisation story to tell, be they exporters of products, providers of services, franchisers or international businesses with head office functions in Malta.

Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta, said: “The awards are an opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services and to celebrate the capabilities and ingenuity of their leaders and teams. Once again, we have seen a significant number of strong entries and we look forward to an exciting awards ceremony later in November. We thank HSBC Bank Malta plc for supporting MIBA once again and look forward to further cooperation in order to support Maltese businesses wishing to trade internationally.”

The Malta International Business Awards also enjoy the endorsement of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, the sponsorship of audit firm Grant Thornton and Emirates Airline, and the partnership of marketing and communications firm BPC International Ltd, and the architectural signing company Big Exhibits.