As the world is gradually coming to terms with the disruptive effects of the pandemic and attention turns to recovery and regeneration, the concept of ‘building back better’ is framing political debate and action in many countries.

This could very well be a defining moment globally, where we choose not to simply return to the pre-pandemic status quo, deficient in so many fundamental ways, but, instead, to seize the opportunity for change and shape the future we want for ourselves and our children.

Some governments appear to be receptive to this opportunity, others less so. Here in Malta, apart from some lip service and catchy sound bites, this moment seems to be passing us by. Malta seems to be caught in a loop which is holding us back from moving forward and building back better. This is essentially because our government is hampered in three main areas.

Firstly, it is constantly firefighting against the latest scandal. Rather than acting to tackle the rampant political corruption at its roots two years ago, the prime minster is defensive and indecisive. Our international reputation has nosedived, culminating in our greylisting by the FATF a few weeks ago with the full impact of that yet to be seen.

Secondly, politically-biased appointments in key positions do not make for efficiency or sound strategic planning. They fuel even more cronyism. We are feeling the effects in our education system, in our infrastructure and in some areas of our health system. Mount Carmel Hospital remains an absolute disgrace while the declining number of students attending sixth form is a worrying trend.

Thirdly, its economic planning is based on fast growth at all costs without structural and sustainable planning. In 2019, our GDP was high, although already faltering even before the onset of the pandemic. Yet, our streets are dirty, ugly and chaotic and nearly a quarter of our population is at risk of poverty. We are seeing rampant overdevelopment, overcrowding and over-reliance on sectors which may not be sustainable without negative impacts on our environment and out quality of life.

Buzzwords like ‘future-proof’ and ‘transformation’ aside, there is a critical lack of vision and awareness of far-reaching developments, even beyond our shores, that must be considered when securing our island’s future.

So where does this leave us and where does this leave our children who will be forced to navigate an uncertain and precarious future?

At this point, Malta needs direction and vision backed by a coherent policy framework and I believe that the Nationalist Party has the credentials to provide this. As the party’s general council meets this week to further strengthen its structures and processes, one focus will be the continued development of our policy agenda.

As an opposition, we must continue to call out this government on its vague and flimsy planning. However, it is essential that we do not merely oppose but we also propose, which is why the party has issued a series of policy proposals in recent weeks.

We need to ensure that well-being is equally spread across our society, rather than the prize of a well-connected few - Joe Giglio

We must continue to define clear, strong policies in every key area of our society and our economy.

This includes an economic policy framework that is less obsessed with GDP and growth for its own sake. This lack of vision is compromising our environment, society and quality of life to a point of no return.

We need growth and prosperity, yes, but we also need a truly resilient economic system based on firm foundations and predicated on safeguarding the natural and built environment, so that we have a country we can actually enjoy living in.

We need to ensure that well-being is equally spread across our society, rather than the prize of a well-connected few. We need well-designed implementation plans to bring about the green and digital transitions that Malta will require to safeguard its competitiveness over this decade and beyond.

Within this integrated framework, other essential pillars, such as health, education and the environment will be given the comprehensive focus they deserve with targeted investment where it is truly needed.

This is a defining moment for our country in which we can rethink and reset our future.

I am determined to continue working within the Nationalist Party to provide the purpose and vision that we need to seize this opportunity.

Joe Giglio, Nationalist Party candidate, 9th and 10th districts