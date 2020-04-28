The Labour Party has commemorated the 62nd anniversary from when a general strike had been ordered by the General Workers’ Union leading to riots which led to a state of emergency being declared by Malta’s British rulers.
In a statement, the party said this historic event marked Malta’s fight towards sovereignty.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela who laid a bouquet of flowers at the foot of the commemorative monument in Paola Square.
