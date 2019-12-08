Inspired by New York’s world-famous MET Gala, the high profile fashion-as-art event which attracts likes likes of Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Rihanna, The MET[A] Gala is hosted by Valletta Contemporary, Valletta’s iconic contemporary arts space. It will hold the red-carpet event of the year this month; a one-night-only exclusive fundraising event on December 14.

For the contemporary art events and exhibition space in Malta’s capital city, the evening will mark the largest fundraiser it has pioneered to date. Teaming up with artist Charlie Cauchi, Malta’s culinary ambassador Marvin Gauci, and couture designer Luke Azzopardi, the event will transform Valletta Contemporary with live music, delicious food, custom cocktails, and an afterparty, all covered by the most coveted local publishing houses and media outlets.

“The MET[A] Gala is a great opportunity to experience the brilliance and innovation of the New York MET Gala for the first time here in Malta,” says Norbert Francis Attard, founder of Valletta Contemporary and META Foundation. “Besides having a front-row seat to some fun high-fashion innovations and enjoying the elegant surroundings, it is also your chance to become a patron of the arts, and support one of Malta’s most important up-and-coming contemporary arts venues.”

As a space run by the non-profit organisation the META Foundation, Valletta Contemporary is an independent exhibition space and art gallery through which both local and international contemporary artists and the public can express themselves and be inspired.

Since opening its doors in April 2018 within a 400-year-old former warehouse, Valletta Contemporary has already elevated the Maltese contemporary art scene with numerous gala events and exclusive exhibitions.

The MET[A] Gala will be held at Valletta Contemporary, 15, 16, 17 Triq Lvant, Valletta on Saturday, December 14. Tickets and further information may be found online at www.vallettacontemporary.com, or by contacting the META Foundation events department by phone on 9998 5131 or via e-mail on metagala@vallettacontemporary.com.