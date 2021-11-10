Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma is relishing the opportunity of playing international football at this stage of his career.

Teuma, age 28, has already collected 17 caps since becoming eligible to represent Malta. He made his debut on September 3, 2020, in the 3-2 defeat against Faroe Islands in the latest edition of the Nations League.

In Torshavn, Teuma had played just 11 minutes but since then he has become one of the regular starters for Mangia.

His performances drew the plaudits of the general public, becoming also one of the fan favourites due to his technical quality that has upgraded the level of Malta’s midfield department.

