Malta international player Teddy Teuma has been nominated for the Player of the Year award in the Belgian league this season.

The skilful midfielder has been a key player for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian first division, helping the small club to mount an extraordinary title challenge in their first campaign back in the top flight after an absence of 49 years.

In fact, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise managed to finish at the top of the standings after the regular season but were then leapfrogged by Club Brugge in the closing stages of the campaign to finish in a remarkable second place.

That handed the team a place in the qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

