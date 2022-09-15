Teddy Teuma scored a brilliant goal from long-range to record his first goal in the UEFA Europa League.

The Malta international is currently captaining his Belgian side Royal Union St Gilloise as they are hosting Sweden’s Malmo in Matchday 2 of the European competition.

Teuma, who assisted the first goal with a well-weighted left-footed cross capitalised by Christan Burgess, picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch before firing a low drive to score the momentarily 2-2 draw.

