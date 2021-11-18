Maltese victims of the Thalidomide scandal are demanding compensation - in a campaign backed by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

The drug, developed in west Germany as a sedative in the 1960s and used to ease morning sickness in pregnant woman, has been linked to thousands of birth defects.

While it was condemned internationally in 1961 it remained available in Malta until 1968 and an estimated 30 to 40 Maltese and Gozitans victims are still alive, the government said.

Video: DOI

Farrugia Portelli said the first step was to collate accurate statistics of how many people in Malta had suffered a disability because of this pill.

One victim, Anthony Baldacchino, has set up an assocation, 'Thalidomide Survivors Malta', to find more survivors.

MEP Alex Agius Saliba and Baldacchino will be lobbying at a European level for victims to get compensation from the company, Gruenenthal.

German and UK victims have already received compensation.

Agius Saliba said he will start pressuring the EU for affected patients to be given suitable compensation.

People who believe they are a victim of the pill should send an email to inclusion.misw@gov.mt .