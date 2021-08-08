Matthew Vella from Savio College, Dingli, Gabriel Mizzi from Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Naxxar, and Chris Frendo from the University of Malta are the winners in the secondary, post-secondary and undergraduate categories respectively of the fourth edition of Code.sprint, a national contest for coding enthusiasts organised by the Education Ministry in collaboration with ICE Malta for students studying computing and IT.

This year’s edition was held online and a high number of participants registered for the event. The participants were engaged in various problem-solving computational and programming tasks through an open-book approach.

Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age that should be nurtured

Daniel Ciantar from St Benedict College, Kirkop, Amy Vella from De La Salle Sixth Form, Cottonera, and Andrea Briffa from Middlesex University, Pembroke, placed second in each of the three categories, while Matthew Spiteri from Savio College, Dingli, James Mizzi from Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria, and Robert Mifsud from the University of Malta came third.

Desiree Scicluna Bugeja, assistant director at the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP), Science Centre, Pembroke, presented the awards to the nine winners. She said: “Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age that should be nurtured to enable current and future generations to become digital creators rather than mere digital consumers”.

ICE Malta CEO Nikolai Sammut added: “We’re extremely proud to be the Ministry for Education’s exclusive partners for this coding initiative. This edition’s CodeSprintMT winners have presented a high level of coding talent and ICE Malta is eager to continue mentoring the talented coders to become industry-ready”.

The initiative is supported by eSkills Foundation, Free Hour, HSBC Malta Foundation, Melita Foundation and Tech.mt.

http://codesprintmalta.edu.mt