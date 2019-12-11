Rabat’s historic village core has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Around 90 market stalls have been set up for Natalis Notabilis, while historic buildings are hosting various Christmas-related activities, such as the Nativity Trail within the Franciscan Friary’s Secret Garden and a crib exhibition located in a 500-year-old convent. Ta’ Gieżu church is hosting a number of choir festivals.

Natalis Notabilis is being held today and tomorrow from 6 to 11.30pm and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 11.30pm. For more information and updates, visit the Natalis Notabilis Facebook page.