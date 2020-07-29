Maltco Lotteries has donated €50,000 to the Responsible Gaming Foundation as part of its 2020 Responsible Gaming Campaign “Be Ahead of the Game – Keep it FUN”.

The donation was made in the presence of Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Clayton Bartolo.

The company said the funds will be used to promote and put into practice responsible gaming principles.

Shawn Zammit, the foundation's general manager, said Maltco had supported the foundation in its contingency plan during the Covid-19 crisis.

Vasileios Kasiotakis CEO of Maltco Lotteries said it is the company’s mission to offer a unique gaming experience with a vast portfolio of games specifically designed on responsible gaming principles, operating within a safe environment and within the anti-money laundering regulations.

“Throughout our daily operations, Maltco strictly adopts Responsible Gaming Principles since we truly believe in having the players’ wellbeing at heart,” he said.

In addition to the Responsible Gaming contribution, Maltco Lotteries contributes around €600,000 every year to the Good Causes Fund which money is gathered from unclaimed prizes.