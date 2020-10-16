Maltco Lotteries employees have received a 10-week training course in a bid by the company to keep its workforce motivated, productive and updated to the required skills.

In a statement, the company said it commissioned the services of StreetHR to provide the Management Development Programme.

Some of the topics covered were leadership and management; generating a motivated and skilled workforce; managing performance; communication; time management; managing stress and confrontation; and leading change and innovation.

This venture was carried out in collaboration with JobsPlus. Although, due to COVID-19, there space and time were limited, part of the training was completed online.

Maltco CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis said that management was not only responsible for its employees, agents and their assistants’ good working conditions but also for their continuous skills update and upgrade.

Training to all is core to Maltco Lotteries philosophy and practice, he said.

HR director Franco Blanco said the company will continue to invest in training initiatives to enhance the skills of all its workforce, in particular supervisors and team leaders.