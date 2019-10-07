Maltco Lotteries has published its Corporate Social Responsibility publication covering July 2018 to June 2019, which highlights actions taken regarding the company’s four key pillars: responsible gaming, sports, charity and retail.

The publication gives a detailed insight on the CSR initiatives undertaken by the company during this period.

This includes the company’s efforts towards promoting and applying the responsible gaming principles in favour of the player, sponsorships to support local sport athletes and events as well as the contributions made to local charities. Retail initiatives and agents’ continuous training are also part of Maltco Lotteries’ main annual focus.

A copy of this publication can be obtained from the company’s official website under the corporate section.