Maltco Lotteries presented the Responsible Gaming Foundation with a donation of €50,000 on Wednesday as part of its efforts to provide support and guidance to compulsive gamblers.

During the presentation, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri referred to the inquiry on the consumption of gambling and gaming services by Maltese residents published last year by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Mr Schembri explained that the exercise had revealed those who engaged in gambling were most likely to be young adults or senior citizens and have a secondary level of education, likely to be unemployed, part-time employees or students.

"This is where the work of the Foundation comes in by carrying out educational programmes among the younger generations to instill in them the importance of achieving balance and to actively seek alternatives," he said.

On his part, CEO of Maltco Vasileios Kasiotakis said that the company adopts strict "responsible gaming principles" throughout its daily operations.

"We want to ensure that our players are entertaining themselves in a responsible manner," he said.