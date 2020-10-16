Maltco Lotteries has commissioned the services of StreetHR to provide a 10-week management deve­lopment programme to improve the skills needed to keep employees and managers motivated, productive and updated.

Some of the topics covered were leadership and management, generating a motivated and skilled workforce, managing performance, communication, time management, managing stress and confrontation and leading change and innovation.

This exercise was done in collaboration with JobsPlus using the Investing in Skills Scheme. Since there were some space and time limitations due to COVID-19, the remaining training was completed online.

CEO of Maltco Lotteries Vasileios Kasiotakis said: “As management we are not only responsible for our employees, our agents and their assistants’ good working conditions but also their continuous skills update and upgrade. Training to all is core to Maltco Lotteries’ philosophy and practice.”

The company aims to continue investing in training initiatives to enhance the skills of all its workforce and, in particular, to train all supervisors and team leaders.

The company’s HR director Franco Blanco said that “it was bene­ficial for us to receive this training, and since we all come from different backgrounds, it has aligned our way of thinking and acting. We will continue with further training for all our staff”.

